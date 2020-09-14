Aldi trials click & collect in UK for first time

Supermarket chain Aldi is trialling its first UK click & collect services, as it continues to modernise how it serves shoppers.



The grocer said it is running a trial of the service for Aldi staff from a store in the midlands but it plans to extend that to customers in the coming weeks, if the testing is successful.



At present, Aldi workers can choose from a full range of grocery items online, then drive to their local store where the shopping is brought to their cars by store staff in a contact-free manner in order to meet social distancing guidance.



If rolled out, the new service will be attached to additional stores across the UK.

Aldi has launched several new offerings in recent months, in line with the supermarket industry adapting to challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Aldi is trialling a rapid delivery service across stores in the east midlands, London, Cambridge, and Greater Manchester in partnership with Deliveroo.

Several of the grocer’s stores now offer a range of more than 300 Aldi products for Deliveroo delivery in as little as 30 minutes.

At the height of the first wave of Covid-19, Aldi launched online food parcels – with a focus on helping vulnerable and self-isolating customers. The parcels contained essential products including tinned soup, rice and pasta, and were delivered by courier to customers throughout the UK.

It was the first time Aldi UK had sold general grocery goods online.

For the click & collect trial, orders are picked and packed by Aldi staff ready for customer collection. And customers are offered timeslots to arrive at dedicated collection points in store car parks.



Giles Hurley, CEO of Aldi UK & Ireland, commented: “We know that more and more people want to access the high-quality, affordable food they know they can get at Aldi.



“This is yet another way we are innovating to make sure we best serve our existing customers and make Aldi’s great products and unbeatable prices available to even more people.”

