Aldi expands delivery partnership with Deliveroo

Aldi is expanding it its rapid home delivery partnership with Deliveroo that began in May. The trial is being extended to a further 11 stores, including five more in London and launching in Greater Manchester and Cambridge for the first time.

Customers living close to 20 Aldi stores in England now have the option of ordering from around 200 essential Aldi groceries via the Deliveroo app, which will be delivered in as little as under 30 minutes.

Once an order has been completed, the items are picked and packed by Aldi staff in store before being readied for Deliveroo’s network of drivers.

Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi UK, commented: “Even as many lockdown restrictions are lifted, we’re aware that there are still many people who are shielding and would like to shop at Aldi but can’t.

“In extending this trial further, we are making it even easier for thousands more people in different parts of the country to get hold of great quality food.”

The grocer added it will continue to monitor the trial with a view to potentially rolling out the service to more Aldi stores in the UK by the end of 2020.

Aldi is one of many UK supermarkets to substantially ramp up its online delivery capacity during the Covid-19 pandemic, responding to customer fears over visiting physical stores.

Deliveroo has entered a number of new partnerships with retailers in recent months to help them meet the surge in demand for online orders.

Ajay Lakhwani, vice president of new business at Deliveroo added: “We are pleased that Aldi is extending its current trial with Deliveroo into 11 new stores. At Deliveroo we want to play our role in making sure households have access to everything they need and want during Covid-19. This expansion is fantastic news for our customers, who can now enjoy an even wider choice of great quality food in as little as 30 minutes."