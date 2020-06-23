Why retailers must use tech to dramatically cut costs

As non essential shops gradually opened this month, images of snaking queues soon emerged from high streets across the nation. According to reports, some customers had been waiting in line since 3am. But while that might suggest a large pent up demand to hit the shops, the overall outlook for bricks & mortar retailers remains bleak.

Paul Martin, UK head of retail at KPMG, estimates one-in-four non-essential shops may stay permanently closed. “I believe we will only see a limited number of stores reopening,” he tells Essential Retail. “The reality is, demand is suppressed.. even in China and Hong Kong [where shops have been open longer] demand is down 10-30%.”

Combined with an imminent recession and government support schemes closing, retailers will have to make some tough choices in the coming months. While its true conversion rates are estimated to be around 90%, as people are more likely to buy something if they’ve been waiting in line – profit margins are estimated to be very low this year. KPMG estimates it to be around 0.5% for the sector, compared with around 6% 10 years ago. Put simply: the cost of doing business is much higher.

As such retailers will need to slash overheads significantly. Of the 50-odd retail CEOs Martin speak to every week, many are now looking at cutting their cost base by up to half.

Automating processes

Now more than ever, technology is expected to play a key role in achieving that (along with a drastic reduction in the number of physical stores). “One chief executive I spoke with last week said ‘I thought we had 3-5 years to make those changes, we’re going to have to make them much much faster now'."

Martin adds: “Going forward there will be a lot more automation, both in the back and front end.” That will mean fewer staff but also retaining a more skilled workforce, where people can do things better than machines. He cites the Ocado model of automated warehouses and distribution. “It is expensive setting up the infrastructure but over time there is a payback.” Meanwhile, the fashion sector could see a lot of human involvement taken out the process – such as sending digital samples of clothes rather than having people traveling with physical design prototypes. “When you look at all these different process and touch points a lot of that can be automated.”

Similarly stores no longer need teams of area managers driving between branches for meetings, when so much of that could be done by one person using video conferencing technology.

However, Khaled Tawfik, managing director at Boston Consulting Group, warns against throwing money at a lot of technology solutions without first assessing the return. “Often by breaking cycles across business, you can take lots of money across the business without having to spend a tonne of Capex,” he says.