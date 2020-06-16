LATEST
Feature

Timeline: Retail's road to recovery

Physical retail has been hit hard by the sudden Covid-19 pandemic, which many believe will accelerate the trend of the decline of the high street. But can non-essential stores defy these predictions to recover quickly and even flourish following their reopening on 15 June? Below we outline the key milestones and events relating to the high street during the Covid-19 crisis, starting from the enforced closure of non-essential stores from 23 March. We will continue to update this page with the all the major stories in this area.

Why Not Watch?
Flattening the queue – how to achieve seamless in-store shopping

Flattening the queue – how to achieve seamless in-store shopping

The future of the store post-Covid-19

The future of the store post-Covid-19

How to become a retail CEO: Industry CEOs' top tips for rising to the top

How to become a retail CEO: Industry CEOs' top tips for rising to the top

Retail 2030: The future of the store

Retail 2030: The future of the store

Recommended

What’s Hot on Essential Retail?