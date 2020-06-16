Timeline: Retail's road to recovery

Physical retail has been hit hard by the sudden Covid-19 pandemic, which many believe will accelerate the trend of the decline of the high street. But can non-essential stores defy these predictions to recover quickly and even flourish following their reopening on 15 June? Below we outline the key milestones and events relating to the high street during the Covid-19 crisis, starting from the enforced closure of non-essential stores from 23 March. We will continue to update this page with the all the major stories in this area.
- 23 March: Lockdown is introduced in the UK, and Boris Johnson orders the closure of all non-essential retail shops as part of efforts to contain the Covid-19 virus.
- 23 March: GlobalData predicts coronavirus will wipe £12.6 billion from retail sales in 2020 – with clothing retailers being hit the hardest.
- 24 March: With effect from 1 April, the contactless limit for in-store payments is raised from £30 to £45 in order to help prevent the spread of coronavirus via the exchange of cash or entering a PIN at a card terminal device.
- 24 March: UK retailers experience a drop in footfall of around 60% in the second week of March, following warnings about the coronavirus outbreak – with worse set to follow, according to new figures from analyst CACI.
- 26 March: GlobalData predicts UK fashion sales are down by £11.1 billion compared to last year.
- 1 April: Research from The Corporate Finance Network indicates that nearly a fifth of SMEs in the UK, including retailers, will not be able to survive over the following four weeks without a considerable cash injection.
- 3 April: The BDO’s high street tracker finds UK high street retailers had their worst sales month on record in March, with the UK’s recent lockdown measures having a devastating impact on physical stores.
- 9 April: Debenhams announces it is going into administration as the retailer rejected Mike Ashley’s latest rescue bid which would have seen him become chief exec. The move is designed to protect the retailer from the threat of legal action that could have the effect of pushing the business into liquidation.
- 15 April: The fashion retailer Oasis Warehouse falls into administration, with the Covid-19 lockdown having a devastating impact on its business.
- 16 April: The BRC records the worst retail sales since launching its monitor in 1995. On a total basis, sales decreased by 4.3% in March, compared to a drop of 1.8% in March 2019.
- 16 April: The government announces a three-week extension to the lockdown measures first introduced on 23 March, meaning non-essential retail stores will remain shut.
- 17 April: New figures from Barclaycard reveal that consumers are increasingly choosing to buy goods from independent local businesses during the Covid-19 lockdown, supporting their local economy.
- 21 April: Cath Kidston announces it is closing all its 60 UK stores permanently at the loss of 900 jobs after a deal is secured to buy back its brand and online operations following its fall into administration.
- 23 April: Laura Ashley is sold to restructuring and investment company Gordon Brothers following its administration in March. The new owners state their intention to place “a strong emphasis on building eCommerce” putting doubt into the long-term future of the retailer’s stores in the UK and Ireland.
- 24 April: Figures from the ONS show a 5.1% plunge in retail sales volume for March, the largest fall since records began.
- 28 April: New figures from Barclaycard, which handles around half of contactless payments in the UK, reveal a rapid up-take of the new contactless limit of £45 that was introduced in some stores at the start of this month. It said that 43% of in-store transactions between £30 and £45 are now contactless.
- 30 April: Administrators fail to find a buyer for Oasis & Warehouse, meaning its stores and online operations will close, resulting in over 1,800 jobs being lost.
- 10 May: Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces that non-essential retailers can reopen from 1 June if continued social distancing measures ensure infection rates remain low.
- 12 May: The UK Business Secretary, Alok Sharma, has said that consensus has been reached with unions and business regarding guidelines for safe working as employees prepare to return to work in the coming weeks and months, including retail.
- 13 May: UK retail sales decreased by 19.1% year on year in April according to data from the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-KPMG Retail Sales Monitor. This represents the sharpest monthly drop since the BRC began monitoring sales activity in January 1995.
- 20 May: Westfield unveils plans for the reopening its two shopping centres in London once the UK government gives the green light for non-essential stores to open. This includes the extensive use of technology to help ensure the safety of customers and its 30,000 retail staff.
- 22 May: New figures from the ONS show overall retail sales fell by a record 18.1% in April, the first full month in which non-essential stores were closed as a result of lockdown measures.
- 25 May: The UK government announces that non-essential retailers will be able to reopen their doors on 15 June. Open air markets and car showrooms will be able to reopen two weeks earlier on 1 June.
- 1 June: Grosvenor Europe unveils plans for the safe reopening of the Liverpool ONE shopping centre.
- 3 June: A survey from Intu has found that over 60% of consumers actively encourage the use of tech-based Covid-19 safety measures in shopping centres when non-essential shops re-open from 15 June.
- 5 June: New figures from BDO’s latest monthly tracker show overall discretionary spend fell by nearly a fifth due to the coronavirus-prompted closure of stores across the country.
- 5 June: The UK arm of fashion retailer Victoria's Secret falls into administration, putting more than 800 jobs at risk.
- 9 June: The BRC-KPMG Retail Sales Monitor for May finds overall retail sales fell by 5.9% in this period as retailers continue to struggle during the lockdown.
- 9 June: The UK Business Secretary, Alok Sharma confirms non-essential retailers can open stores from Monday 15 June.
- 12 June: The shopping centre operator, Intu, says it is adapting its footfall-monitoring technology to enable it control the number of customers across its sites at any one time, ensuring maximum capacity is not exceeded when its centres reopen on 15 June.
- 12 June: The UK’s GDP fell by a record 20.4% in April, new figures from the ONS have revealed. This has damaged all areas of the economy, including retail, which was found to have declined by 8.9% in the three months to April 2020.
- 15 June: Non-essential retail stores finally reopen after 12 weeks of lockdown.