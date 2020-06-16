Timeline: Retail's road to recovery

Physical retail has been hit hard by the sudden Covid-19 pandemic, which many believe will accelerate the trend of the decline of the high street. But can non-essential stores defy these predictions to recover quickly and even flourish following their reopening on 15 June? Below we outline the key milestones and events relating to the high street during the Covid-19 crisis, starting from the enforced closure of non-essential stores from 23 March. We will continue to update this page with the all the major stories in this area.