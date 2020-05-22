Design showcase: Retro style for State Coffee Co in Greece

Greek coffee bar chain State Coffee Co. has opened its latest branch – located in Agria on the Gulf of Pagasai in Eastern Greece – with a new look inspired by New York espresso bars from the 1930s.

The town is usually a popular tourist spot, though the current pandemic has currently stopped visitors from the UK. Lab4 Architects was appointed to design the space. It chose a retro-style format that echoes 1930s style in its interior design and furniture selection, with elements taken from the naval industrial design that was popular in cafes in Manhattan – a busy international port – in the early 20th century.

These features are combined with a Mediterranean influence, such as hexagonal cement tiles, bespoke walnut cabinets, and an Italian-style bar. Historic images of New York, including shots of Italian bartenders in the city, are on display on the walls of the cafe.

The espresso bar, which overlooks the sea, measures 90 sq m, consisting of a coffee preparation area, a serving area and a semi-covered terrace. The counter, visible as a feature from outside the cafe, features a large rectangular counter of durable HI-MACS acrylic from LG Hausys. Stone-finish acrlyic also been used in the area housing display cabinets. The material is resistant to scratching and has good hygiene qualities.