Essential Retail organised its first Women in Retail event as part of the RetailEXPO Virtual Conference powered by Essential Retail. The event, sponsored by Publicis Sapient, was held on April 30 2020 and saw hundreds of people join the online debate live to listen to the experiences of three senior women working in retail. Editorial director of Essential Retail, Eleanor Dallaway moderated the conversation between Helen Galletley, service transformation manager at Tesco; Chloe Bebbington, social media marketing manager at River Island; and Eiko Kawano, group experience director at Publicis Sapient, which tackled topics including mentorship, maternity leave and Z, while celebrating diversity in the industry.

While our female panellists believe the sector is generally a positive place for women to grow and progress their careers, they concluded that there is still a long way to go before we achieve equality across the industry. Here, we share three areas where retailers can do more in order to encourage women to move up the career ladder, with fascinating insights from our panellists.

1. Give young women visibility

The panel were first asked whether they had felt challenges progressing in their roles because of their gender. All three women said they had indeed found being a women difficult at times, especially earlier on in their career.

Galletley notes how she struggled because when she was younger, she couldn’t see any women like herself in positions above her. “I feel role models are important and I wasn’t represented a number of years ago and I think that is why it took me longer to get to where I wanted to be.”

She says she never fitted the argumentative and bossy mould, which was all she could see. And while she notes this has improved, she insists the industry must continue to look for women and bring those forward who represent differences within a business. “But how do we identify those people and encourage them to stand forward?” she asks.

As a women working in retail technology, Kawano admits that equality and diversity does get “better every year”. But earlier in her career she felt that she had to prove herself. “And when I did speak, someone would speak over me,” she explains.

She says leaders should be on the look-out for people speaking over others. “We need to find the leaders of the future and give them visibility and show them who they can look up to in order to have the next generation feel comfortable stepping into those leadership roles.”