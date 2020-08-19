Online marketplace start-up Mellow pursues CBD opportunity

Cannabidiol (CBD) products’ profile in the UK is growing, and it is creating a new commercial opportunities for retailers and brands.

Sports stars are launching their own CBD ranges, and high-street players such as Boots and Holland & Barrett are selling more products of this type – fuelled by ever-expanding consumer interest in health and wellness. Expectations for the market are high.

CBD is an active but non-intoxicating ingredient in cannabis derived from hemp, and its inclusion in a range of food, supplements, and beauty products represents big business already in North America, as research continues to link its usage to mental and physical health benefits.

It is legal in the UK and most of Europe, but certain complexities remain – particularly in relation to food where CBD is regulated by the Food Standards Agency. Attitudes this side of the Atlantic are changing rapidly, though, as better quality products arrive on the market.

One business looking to take advantage of growing interest in the space is Mellow, an online marketplace which launched this spring to connect reputable international CBD brands with UK shoppers.

It sells oils, creams, drinks, edibles, gels and lotions, and those behind the venture think they are creating the eCommerce infrastructure to support wider growth of the CBD sector.

Mellow was co-founded by Neil Tunbridge and James Storie-Pugh, eCommerce veterans with long-term involvement in helping brands manage cross-border commerce.

The pair are co-managing directors of Muloot, a specialist marketplace agency from which Mellow was born. Tunbridge previously worked for UK Trade & Investment, helping pave the way for UK businesses to expand internationally through marketplaces.

Storie-Pugh tells Essential Retail CBD-infused face creams and cosmetics are the biggest sellers on the site to date, and he sees the platform as “a massive opportunity” to acquire customers through educating them about the sector.

The site launched in February with blogs and product info before it had even added a checkout, and the average user is browsing 10-12 pages and spending four and a half minutes on the site as they visit to boost their CBD knowledge.

Storie-Pugh talks of a “balanced approach” to digital marketing, using affiliates, influencers, social media, PR, search engine optimisation (SEO) PR, technical SEO, and email marketing to accrue customers in the months ahead.

Getting international brands – predominantly US companies – to sell through the site was relatively straightforward, Tunbridge adds. But generating sales and repeat customers is the major challenge ahead.

Educating the customer

The co-founders completed an angel fundraising round of £150,000 from existing stakeholders in December 2019, and they are currently raising seed funding to continue expanding the business.

The initial focus is on selling CBD products but the expectation is for the business to evolve into a wellness goods marketplace, in line with the owners’ predictions that CBD will become more mainstream in the UK over time.

One barrier to quick growth and customer acquisition, according to Tunbridge, is Facebook and Google blocking paid ads and paid search marketing for CBD. For those digital titans, CBD is labelled in the same camp as cannabis and other prohibited products.

“It’s not as simple as throwing money at Facebook, ratcheting the one-arm bandit and seeing what cash drops out the bottom,” explains Tunbridge, who says Mellow has used display marketing but cannot turn to some of the latest ad techniques.

He also suggests it is “quite an educational flow” for people visiting the site, with Mellow aiming to arm consumers with information before triggering a purchase. Almost a quarter of customers have made a repeat purchase to date, as well, he says.

The tech toolkit

The procurement process for technology suppliers is typically not as straightforward for CBD businesses as it is for other retailers because not all companies will work with organisations involved in this market.

Tunbridge says Mellow was limited in its choice of payment processors and eCommerce platforms for this reason, but he talks favourably about the respective partnerships secured with Latvia-based Paydoo, and Californian company Acenda.

Priory Direct in Kent, UK, runs the warehouse – picking, packing and dispatching on behalf of Mellow’s partner brands, as well as providing a consolidated returns service.

Mellow’s investor memorandum talks of the “marketing technology ecosystem” it has in place to help foster positive engagements with customers. That includes Drip, a CRM software provider which allows the business to collect data and retarget customers, Reviews.io to manage shopper comments, and Hotjar, which enables the organisation to understand what people are reading on its pages and how they use the site.

Zoho and Vonage are among the other customer service tools utilised.

The co-founders’ extensive background in helping other brands find suitable marketplace integration partners puts them in a strong position when building their own stack. But now attention turns to driving sales.

“We are switching to the demand side – going out getting customers, driving their eyeballs and directing wallets to Mellow,” says Tunbridge.

Some forecasts see the UK CBD sector doubling in value each year for the foreseeable future, with others predicting a £1 billion market by 2025. It is difficult to accurately forecast such things, but with international rugby stars such as George Kruis, Dominic Day, and James Haskell launching their own CBD products or talking up the perceived sports recovery and health benefits, it’s a sector with momentum.

Mellow is focused on getting international CBD brands that have become part of people’s lifestyles in their home countries into the hands of UK consumers. Most of those are from North America, Storie-Pugh says, although he acknowledges there are “some highly credible brands coming from Europe”.

By May, Mellow had around 25 brands on its site, and by the end of the first year it aims to have more than 80 global CBD brands on board.

“CBD brands are on Mellow, but as a marketplace we’re positioned to leverage the wellness trends,” Tunbridge explains.

The consumer trend towards wellness products and services has ramped up a gear in the pandemic. Consumers can expect to see Mellow’s marketing message in the months ahead focus on how its brands can help alleviate conditions such as stress, anxiety, skin disorder, and lack of sleep.

“That will begin to be our key marketing messaging, and how we undertake a concerted outreach to customers in the UK,” says Tunbridge.