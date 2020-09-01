Vitamin supplement company Nutravita has grown its business primarily via Amazon for the past six years, but although the platform has allowed it to scale up quickly, it is now focusing on new channels as part of its next phase of expansion.

Teja Adavi, head of sales and marketplace at Nutravita, says there has been an increase in demand for its products during the pandemic as people became more health conscious. "Covid has shown the importance of being in as many channels as possible to reach more customers," he tells Essential Retail.

He says the company is looking to showcase its range on other big marketplaces such as eBay, as well as on smaller up-and-coming ones, while also intending to grow its own eCommerce platform.

"Our website has been growing. We did start off just on Amazon, but as we gained traction we built out the website - rather than the site coming first. Now we want to make it more of a focus, as it gives us a greater level of control over our brand and we can have deeper conversations with customers."

He notes that every channel has its advantages and limitations. "You do play by Amazon's rules and it acts as an intermediary between you and the customer. Amazon controls the data as well and that is a very important piece for companies, as it helps them understand their customers better. When you are selling on Amazon you're going via them, at the end of the day they are Amazon's customers."