May: Daily Retail Update

It has been a difficult few weeks for the retail industry with high streets turned into ghost towns due to the closure of non-essential stores as a result of lockdown measures to contain the spread of Covid-19. While the beginning of May sees the UK remain in quarantine, there are some signs of light at the end of the tunnel, with a number of brands beginning to reopen their online operations and Downing Street allowing some non-essential retailers to begin using their stores for click & collect operations.

This month, the UK holds onto hope that lockdown will be lifted and the population can begin to get used to the new normal, while businesses will play an important part of kick-starting the UK economy. But with predictions of an upcoming recession, many companies are likely yo struggle in the coming weeks and months.

In this daily update, Essential Retail will summarise the key stories of the day and provide links to further insight and features on topics impacting the retail industry this month.

Friday 1 May 2020

AO.com: The electronics retailer has changed its mind on its decision to scrap TV advertising with a new ad airing on ITV this evening. The advert was created by AO.com's internal production team in two weeks, will reassure customers that it continues to deliver electricals safely to every UK postcode during the current coronavirus crisis.

Apple & Amazon: US tech giants and retail players Amazon and Apple both reported a profit decline citing reasons associated with Covid-19.

All the content from the RetailEXPO Virtual Conference, powered by Essential Retail held earlier this week:

#RetailEXPOVC: Five ways retailers can adapt to the Covid-19 lockdown

#RetailEXPOVC: Use data but always remain sceptical, says Dr Hannah Fry

#RetailEXPOVC: Vivobarefoot on regenerating retail to save the planet

#RetailEXPOVC: Ex-Waitrose boss on the post-Covid retail world

#RetailEXPOVC: How Pizza Hut regained its appetite for digital

#RetailEXPOVC: Five mobile strategy tips from The Very Group