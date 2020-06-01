June: Daily Retail Update

The ongoing Covid-19 crisis continues to heavily impact the retail sector, after a difficult few months for non-essential retailers forced to close their doors since the UK government’s lockdown measures bought in on 23 March. But June reveals some light at the end of the tunnel for the industry, with the easing of restrictions seeing open-air outdoor markets and car showrooms to open from 1 June, and all other non-essential retail stores from 15 June.

The speed at which consumers are willing to return to the high street in June will be crucial for the recovery of many of these retailers in these difficult economic times. Yet eCommerce appears to be set to continue playing a crucial role as it has done throughout the crisis, with numerous analyses demonstrating that consumers will permanently increase their use of this platform beyond Covid-19. Retailers will need to take this change in consumer preferences into account in their strategies going forward.

In this daily update, Essential Retail will summarise the key stories of the day and provide links to further insight and features on topics impacting the retail industry this month.

Tuesday 2 June 2020

Dune: The Dune Group is the latest retailer to announce a partnership with Klarna to offer its 'buy now, pay later' option to customers.

IKEA: The furniture retailer has partnered with global thought leader The Ellen MacArthur Foundation to help it achieve its target to become a circular business by 2030. The collaboration aims to create lasting impact on a global scale and drive transformation towards a circular society.

Zalando: The online fashion brand has set a target to reduce its carbon emissions by 80% before 2025, becoming the first online platform to have its emissions reduction targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. Zalando has also committed to having 90% of its key partners set science-based targets to reduce carbon emissions themselves.

Tesco: The supermarket’s chief financial officer, Alan Stewart, has revealed plans to retire in April next year, after six years in the position. It is part of a major leadership shake-up at the business, with current chief executive Dave Lewis set to step down in September.

Covid-19: Co-op is expanding robot deliveries after seeing a doubling in demand for this service during the Covid-19 pandemic. The move forms part of the grocer’s online delivery expansion during the crisis.

Monday 1 June 2020

Dobbies: The garden centre has revealed plans to open its largest store as part of an outlet village in Gloucestershire, due to open to the public in Autumn 2022.

Covid-19: Adlo UK has fallen into administration as the business struggles from the impact of Covid-19, it has been announced. Five of the footwear retailer's UK stores have now been closed, and administrators are exploring future options for the remaining eight.

Covid-19: Hammerson shopping centre group is the latest in a flurry of retailers to announce 15 June as its intended reopening date for England flagships.

YNAP: The luxury fashion brand has partnered with the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia to create a joint ‘lab’ dedicated to progressing the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision in the fashion sector. Visual search and virtual fitting tech improvements will be initially targeted by the collaboration, but the focus will widen over the course of the three-year partnership.

One Stop: The UK convenience chain has updated its technology support arrangements by partnering with Vista Retail Support. The collaboration will see Vista provide technology support and project services for the Tesco-owned retailer’s estate of 900+ stores across the UK.

Ted Baker: The fashion retailer has announced a major new strategy shaped by a “digital first” mentality, after reporting an annual loss of £80 million. It also said it intends to raise approximately £95 million by selling new shares in the company to help enable it survive the Covid-19 crisis.

Covid-19: Grosvenor Europe has unveiled plans for the re-opening of the Liverpool ONE shopping centre, with non-essential retail stores allowed to re-open from 15 June. It revealed a number of new safety measures that are being introduced to help keep customers safe during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Covid-19: Primark has announced it is working on reopening its 153 stores in England on 15 June, in line with the UK government’s lifting of lockdown restrictions. Primark owner, Associated British Foods, said it will take health and safety learnings from its reopened stores in parts of Europe and the US where measures have already been eased.

Liverpool FC: The English Premier League football club has launched its first eCommerce store in Japan, enabling supporters in the region to purchase official merchandise.

Sainsbury’s: The supermarket chain has announced changes to its leadership team. On the first day of new CEO, Simon Roberts, Clo Moriarty has been appointed to the new role of retail and digital director, and Chief marketing officer, Mark Given, has also been promoted to the operating board.