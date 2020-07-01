July: news at a glance

July brings with it the substantial easing of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. Retail stores have been open several weeks already, while pubs and restaurants will be allowed to reopen from 4 July. A summer holiday may even be back on the cards. But the "new normal" is still uncertain. With an impending recession and constant worries about a second peak, we are far from returning to a familiar way of life.

With new measures and information being published daily, it can be difficult to keep on top of the news you need to know about. Here, Essential Retail will collate the latest retail industry news in a bite-sized format. Bookmark this page and you can check in daily on the news updates you should be concerned with, and click through to the full articles at your convenience.

Wednesday 1 July 2020

Covid-19: The John Lewis Partnership is planning to cut jobs, and is unlikely to reopen a number of its stores as a result of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the business, it has been reported. The number of stores and jobs which will go has yet to be decided.

Covid-19: Superdrug has announced a collaboration with virtual psychology clinic My Online Therapy, which aims to raise awareness and accessibility of mental health services in the UK during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. This follows a study showing that customers continue to have fears over returning to everyday life despite the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Covid-19: Sainsbury’s has reported double digit sales growth year-on-year in grocery for the 16 weeks to 27 June, with group online sales – including its Argos division – more than doubling.

Topps Tiles: The retailer has had a 139% growth in online sales in the 13 weeks ending 27 June 2020, a quarter dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic. It also revealed in-store sales exceeded expectations as physical outlets began reopening towards the end of this period.

Covid-19: The beauty brand, Coty, has launched a new shoppable website, offering home delivery through a direct-to-consumer (D2C) service for the first time. It represents another example of retailers pivoting their services during the current health emergency, as consumers continue to shift to online.

FIS: The start-ups selected for the payment technology provider’s 2020 Fintech Accelerator programme have been unveiled. They come from a range of areas such as cybersecurity, location intelligence, and video chat technology.