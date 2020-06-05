Premium cycling apparel retailer Rapha, beloved of 'Mamils' (middle age men in lycra), has seen a huge uptick in its online business since the lockdown. But as the brand gears up to reopen in the UK next month, some of its online innovations during lockdown could become a permanent fixture.

Rapha has been well placed in its response to the pandemic “We’ve been dealing with this in the Asia Pacific region since January,” the company’s director of retailer operations and development Caroline Crosswell tells Essential Retail. When Japan eases restrictions this week, it will be fully-open in that market.

Rapha is a British success story with 21 clubhouse stores across the globe. Although two-thirds of the company’s revenue is online-only. Founded in 2004, private equity firm RZC Investments acquired a majority stake in the company for £200 million in 2017. According to its last Companies House filing for the year ended January 2019, its turnover was around £50 million, with an overall loss of £13 million.

But so far this year online sales have been “phenomenal”, says Crosswell. And it’s not just a case of Clubhouse customers moving to the site. Some 75% of its eCommerce sales are from customers not previously known to the company. “Online has absolutely overcompensated for not having all the stores open.”

That is partly due to cycling being one of the few sports people could do during lockdown, an interest that is likely to continue as people seek a safe means to commute into the office. Crosswell also believes there is an appetite for buying fewer, but better quality items.

Online communities

However, the closures of its stores, where customers could also get advice about their bikes, or grab a coffee before setting off on a group-organised ride, has been challenging. “Losing the vibrancy around the culture and cafes was challenging straight away,” she says.

To keep that sense of community the company has organised remote socials, live-streamed indoor training rides and yoga sessions, and uploaded virtual programmes of events to its app. “Its a learning curve, and not everything has worked - but some things have worked brilliantly.”

Later this month its UK stores will offer takeaway coffee only and limit the amount of customers, as retailers are set to reopen on 15 June. But Crosswell says as well as keeping a number of its online innovations, including ones that cater to new customers. “So for example, we’ve started mechanical tutorials via Zoom, so people can log on anonymously to get advice on how to fix a puncture or realign breaks… because it can feel intimidating going into a bike shop for the first time,” she says.

“We’ve also had more women coming into the sport, and that’s been really nice to see, so we’ll be adapting to that group too and looking at doing more women’s only rides. I think it’s a tweak rather than a change of strategy for us. But it is just fine tuning the way people want to shop.”

Many in the sector agree, that when stores fully reopen, it could still be a long time before things return back to how they were – if they ever do. David Gore, head of retail at IT consultancy BJSS, says: “Physical shopping just won’t be the experience it once was, and retailers will have to think of ways they can innovate to meet the needs of their customers.”

Clearly, Rapha has made a good start in doing that. But what online changes does she expect won’t become a long-term feature?

“One of the things that are quite hard is Zoom socials… It’s just so nice to see people face-to-face!”