How Eve Sleep is getting in bed with automation

Mattress brand Eve Sleep is on a mission cut costs and turn a profit. And following a major investment in automation last year, the company has had some success in moving in that direction. It manged to halve its losses from £20.3 million to £12.5 million, according to its annual results last month.

Most of its sales are online, although it has recently expanded into more outlets including Argos, Homebase and Dunelm, in addition to existing stores such as Debenhams and Next. The company also became the official ‘sleep partner’ of British Rowing, responsible for training the Olympic team.

However, until last year its ordering and delivery processes were all done manually using spreadsheets, senior product manager Chris Green tells Essential Retail. Orders were downloaded manually from the website, entered into a spreadsheet and given a manual tracking number from the warehouse.

“The team in place was responsible for ensuring that customer orders were sent to our warehouses so they could be dispatched, as well as then taking the fulfilments and uploading into our systems. On completion, this then fed through to the customer with a dispatch email so the customers knew their order was on its way.

Bedsheets not spreadsheets

“As a result, this involved a lot of downloading orders as CSVs, manipulating in excel and then uploading into a different system. To add another layer to this manual process, each warehouse and courier required slightly different formats.”

Realising this was not a sustainable system, it decided to adopt Oracle NetSuite to automate sales and integration partner Dell’s Boomi to use the software to further automate the supply chain.

“Through the introduction of the Netsuite ERP we were able to quickly see the positive impact of this move, in particular freeing up the team and allowing them to focus on developing other key areas within the logistics architecture.”

It has also meant the stock levels in the warehouse now accurately reflect what customers see online – as levels were previously updated manually. “This has also had a positive impact on our supply chain team as we had more accurate stock positions, which freed up their time to focus on tasks elsewhere.”

Overall, it has “played a huge part in improving all stages of the customer journey,” says Green. “From the front-end online experience, offering more choice, to improving the accuracy of our communications on when customers should expect their order.”

However, the company still has some way to go in turning its fortunes around – with its chief executive James Sturrock having recently stepped down. And like all retailers, it is facing unprecedented uncertainty.

In its annual report the company noted it has already seen a decrease in traffic and demand since mid March and is expecting "somewhat subdued demand for a period of time whilst the Covid-19 situation prevails."

Nevertheless, Green is positive about the role technology will play in further streamlining the business.

“Following the success of this project, we want to continue our journey with automation and are looking into new ways to modernise our systems to ultimately improve the customer experience,” he says.

“We are really trying to automate as much as we can and have big plans for the rest of 2020 to continue to streamline our systems.”