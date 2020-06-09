Supermarket chain Asda needed to overhaul its ageing in-store telephone system. So it worked with communication provider VoCoVo to install a network of headsets cross its 375 stores in a bid to boost customer service.

Previously the grocer used a keypad telephony system. “Colleagues would have to know the individual telephone extensions each different department colleague was on to be able to contact them,” Stuart Peel, retail project manager at Asda, tells Essential Retail.

“This old system had been within our Asda stores for a number of years and also required a lot of the assets replacing due to it coming to ‘end of life’,” he says.

VoCoVo’s technology “provides faster and efficient dialogue between all colleagues wearing a headset during a conference but also allows for one-on-one conversations too,” he says. Each keypad and headset is contained on a network using base stations across the shop floor.

When checkout staff require assistance on a standard query, they can select the specific button to reach the right colleague - for things like music, video or games requests; support with void authorisation; or replenishment of bags. And because those requests do not necessarily require a two-way conversation “the operator can focus on serving their customer without that intervention,” he says.

“There is also the advantage that a call cannot be missed as the request stays on the loop until it is answered by the colleague, so theoretically there shouldn’t be any missed calls,” adds Peel.

Complimentary technologies

One of the major benefits is improved collaboration between staff by requesting support at the touch of a button. “They can inform each other which areas of the store they are in, which again provides a quicker service should a different customer on a different checkout also require something from the same area that host is already in.”

But while the new system has made communication quicker and simpler, Peel adds it is too soon to gauge the precise impact of the roll-out on hosting efficiencies. “The most overwhelming feedback was measuring the uptake of the system which was at 99% and then the positive feedback from colleagues.”

Another practical benefit is it can easily integrate with other technology systems. “It’s a solution which is agnostic to other areas of the store, which was a contributing factor that in the future we’d have the flexibility to introduce similar technology across other departments if needed.”

Asda is keen to introduce new innovations across its supermarkets and is trailing around 20 at its Stevenage “tech store” - with more planned this year. Some of these include 3D holograms to showcase products and provide customer information; electronic shelf labels, which instantly upload up to 3,000 product price changes per week; along with additional headset technology to allow customers to ask staff questions via dedicated devices in the produce aisle.

“The purpose is to trial everything in one place and see how this all fits together,” says Peel. “There’s a similar piece of technology on trial for our produce colleagues to help with availability. But as it’s at a trial stage – it’s too early to talk about any further rollouts.”

Although in-store communications systems might appear less whizzy than other technologies, it still clearly has a place in Asda’s vision for its future stores.