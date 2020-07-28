Ellis Brigham exploring new in-store technology deployments

Outdoor and adventure sports equipment retailer Ellis Brigham Mountain Sports is considering various new technology deployments, illustrating the evolving role of specialist retail stores.

It is part of what the retailer has identified as a need for shops to become more concierge-like – focusing on offering practical advice rather than solely providing row upon row of product, according to Chris Rigg, the company’s retail director.

“We’re looking at some sort of tablet or kiosk system, so our sales operatives can tell customers anything about product ranges and – whatever the size of store – they can access all stock,” he tells Essential Retail.

“In the past, we’d hand out catalogues or tell people to head to the website. But with kiosks you can bring that alive in the store, and we’re talking to companies in the coming weeks about how we do that.”

Rigg says the retailer is also currently conducting a trial on its website with conversational search platform, Zoovu, which uses artificial intelligence to direct users to products more efficiently.

“At the moment it’s just on the website but this is where our future is. If you can’t see a sales associate in store, we may have a tablet or kiosk where customers go to a product selector.”