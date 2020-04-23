Double winners for Retail Expo Student Design Awards

The first set of winners have been announced for the annual RetailEXPO Student Design Awards 2020.

Every year three retail brands set challenges for students at a number of colleges. Their efforts at tackling these briefs, supported by mentors from major design agencies, are then judged by a panel of experts chaired by design industry consultant Lynda Relph-Knight.

Due to Covid-19 lockdown measures the judging took place via video-conferencing this year, with the brief set by outdoor brand Berghaus the first to be considered. The brief was created by Katie Greenyer and Andrew Cooper at Berghaus parent group Pentland Brands.

The brief called for a full-price retail environment that could be a permanent flagship or a pop-up store, but should present the Berghaus brand is an engaging way, encouraging repeat visits and bringing the products to life. Students were asked to consider how the store could be the centre of a community, and how it would connect to the digital world.

The challenge was tackled by third year students from Glasgow School of Art, mentored by Lloyd Blakey of Innovare, and second year students from the University of Huddersfield, mentored by Ross Hunter of Graven Images.

Unusually, joint winners were chosen this year. “There were two outstanding entires that shone for very different reasons,” said Lynda Relph-Knight.