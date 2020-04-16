Covid-19: Stores go dark to serve online demand

For several months, Levi’s CEO Chip Burgh has been talking up the fashion retailer’s infrastructure work to support ship-from-store services for its online operation. Now, as the Covid-19 coronavirus has forced the closure of most Levi's shops, it is time for the service to shine.

Commenting, last week, on the company’s ability to pick and fulfil online orders from stores, Burgh said “we’ve built that muscle”, and “we're going to start firing that back up here in the next week or so”.

He was speaking on Levi’s first quarter earnings call, and said the reason for ramping up ship from store at this time was to help manage inventory – and it is also a precaution in case the retailer’s eCommerce distribution centre is shut down due to the virus.

The move will help Levi’s shift some of the seasonal ranges it has in stores, even at a time the physical premises are closed to the public. Burgh added: “We have plenty of flexibility to shift inventory from stores to eCommerce and in both directions.”

Although developing the ability to ship goods from stores was planned by Levi’s, fulfilling orders from closed stores was not the specific strategy.

Levi’s is effectively operating dark stores, in the manner grocers – including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, and Asda in the UK – do to support their online businesses in non-pandemic times. It’s the model Sainsbury’s is adopting with the relaunch of its Chop Chop rapid delivery service in London, in reaction to the current crisis, while Amazon-owned Whole Foods has also ringfenced at least one US store for online fulfilment.

But Levi’s is not the only non-food retailer doing this as the health emergency prompts retailers to pivot quite significantly.

Books and booze dark stores

Bookseller Blackwell’s is using its flagship Oxford store to pick online orders, with the historic multi-floor Broad Street location now effectively a dark store with six pickers rifling through its circa 100,000 titles.

Due to Covid-19 safety measures, the main book wholesalers in the UK, Gardners in Eastbourne and Bertrams in Norwich, are running a reduced service or closed, respectively, causing disruption to the traditional supply chain.

Kieron Smith, digital director at Blackwell’s, says: “We’re picking from distance and it’s much easier to do when the shop is closed, so we’re using that as a mini warehouse as well as distribution centre in Gloucester.

“We’re moving stuff around to fill the gaps as we’ve lost parts of the supply chain.”

Blackwell’s online has 16 million books available. Highlighting the need to keep a broad inventory, Smith adds: “If a customer wants books, it’s no good saying ‘I haven’t got that, but I’ve got this instead’ like you can with other categories.”

There is one picker to each floor in the Broad Street store, making it straightforward to keep the required distance apart and reduce the risk of spreading the virus. Picked items are placed in a van and taken across to the cross-docking Gloucester warehouse, where they are unpacked, scanned and sent to customers.