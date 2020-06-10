Following nearly three months of lockdown in the UK in order to combat the spread of Covid-19, non-essential retailers will be allowed to reopen on 15 June 2020. All retailers need to consider employment and data protection issues as part of their return to workplace (RTW) and store re-opening planning.

Businesses have a legal duty to protect the health and safety of their employees and customers. In the context of a potential return to work and the reopening of stores, this will generally mean, as a starting point, retailers complying with the ‘Working safely during coronavirus (COVID-19)’ guidance, and associated general Covid-19 guidance, published by the UK Government. The guidance sets out certain minimum expectations and best practice suggestions to reduce the risk of infection, and includes specific considerations for shops and offices. The UK data protection regulator, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), has also published detailed guidance on what personal data can be collected on employees as part of RTW.

One of the key messages from the guidance is that all employers are expected to work with their employees to conduct a Covid-19 risk assessment. This should identify the specific Covid-19 risks relevant to a workplace, and the steps that can be taken to remove or alleviate these risks.

Set out below are some key issues retailers should consider from a data privacy and employment law perspective as part of their upcoming re-opening of stores and a potential RTW.