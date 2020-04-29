As Covid-19 is entering a new stage in China, omnichannel models are helping to unlock suppressed demand. One of which is JD E-Space. I wrote about JD E-Space – JD’s 50,000 square-meter mega experience store in Southwest China’s Chongqing city – back in January. JD E-Space’s claim to fame is that it offers consumers the chance to try virtually everything in the store – from go-karts, to washing machines and more. JD E-Space adopts an omnichannel model, where customers can order online for delivery to their homes or buy online for pick up in store, enabling consumers beyond the Chongqing area to “visit” the store virtually. As all of the products are sold through JD’s retail model, consumers still experience same- and next-day delivery, even if they don’t live near the store.

At the time of the publishing the first piece, JD E-Space’s brick-and-mortar business had temporarily – as were other offline stores in China to contain the spread of the virus. JD E-Space resumed in-store operations in early March, but in fact, the store was never actually “closed”. How is that so? As Covid-19 has developed, JD E-Space has used its omnichannel business model to stay in close contact with consumers at all stages of the virus. Now, while maintaining strict protocols to keep customers in the offline store safe, JD E-Space is using livestreams and other online innovations to interact more with consumers.