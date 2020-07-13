What Google Shopping's free listings update means for retail

With the ongoing health crisis leading to a major shift to eCommerce, retailers of all shapes and sizes are in desperate need for new ways to connect with consumers and keep their business moving. Enter Google.

In April, Bill Ready, president of commerce at Google, announced that ‘It’s now free to sell on Google’. Retailers rejoiced, for they were able to access hundreds of millions of potential customers at absolutely no cost, and they all lived happily ever after.

Perhaps not. Unfortunately, things are never so simple. But it is critical for retail marketers adjusting to the growing online world to understand what these changes mean, and how they can get the most out of Google Shopping.

For those unfamiliar with Google Shopping - it’s quite simple. In Google’s own terms, it “enables users to view product information from merchants that is updated on a regular basis by the merchants. Online retailers, part of the Google Merchant network, submit feeds containing product information to Google Shopping and pay each time someone clicks to their website or makes a purchase directly from their site.”

Since its launch in 2002, Google Shopping has made great strides in trying to compete with the likes of Amazon, which is currently dominating in product search and advertising for eCommerce sales. Last year Google finalised rolling out a new type of campaign called ‘Smart Shopping’ that uses machine learning to automate bidding and ad placements, essentially freeing up a lot of man hours for advertisers. For vendors with smaller budgets and less time and knowledge to strategically manoeuvre campaigns, it was a welcome update.

But most recently, against the backdrop of the global pandemic forcing a great number of physical retail stores to close and move online, Google has said it will bring free listings into its shopping results, something previously only available to paid listings. Starting with the US, the hope is to roll this out to all countries where Merchant Centre is available by the end of 2020. It’s easy enough for merchants to opt-in to; they just have to agree to have their listings visible across all of Google’s ‘surfaces’, such as the Google Shopping tab, Google Search, Google Images, Google Maps and Google Lens.

The idea of this launch is both to give the end-user a better experience when looking for products with Google, and also for merchants to utilise Google as another route to market, without having to pay to be present. So, for most merchants, we can only see that opting in will be of overall benefit.

Where will I see these unpaid shopping listings?

The main search engine results page, where a Google Search automatically takes you, will remain unchanged. The Shopping results listed above all other search results will remain as paid Shopping ads, denoted by the ‘Sponsored’ label in the top right-hand corner: